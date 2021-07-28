https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nikki-fried-suspends-concealed-weapons-permits-for-january-6th-prisoners/

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Tuesday suspended concealed carry weapons permits for Floridians arrested for involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

She announced the action as officers for the Capitol Police testified to a select House committee.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 were sedition, treason and domestic terrorism — and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Fried said.

“Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

The Division of Licensing falls under the jurisdiction of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. That means Fried, the lone Democrat on the Florida Cabinet, holds authority over the suspension of concealed carry permits.