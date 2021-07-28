https://trendingpolitics.com/miranda-divine-pelosis-days-as-house-speaker-are-numbered/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=miranda-divine-pelosis-days-as-house-speaker-are-numbered

Nancy Pelosi won’t be sitting in the Speaker’s chair for much longer because of the manner in which she runs the House, with unprecedented authoritarianism that is divisive and abusive, New York Post columnist Miranda Divine suggested in a Tuesday column.





“Nancy Pelosi used to point her angry finger at Donald Trump, but she leaves him in the dust when it comes to busting norms, dividing Congress and causing mayhem,” she wrote.

“If anyone is to blame for the hyper-partisanship in Washington these days, it’s the spiteful House speaker,” Devine added.





The columnist wrote that Pelosi “behaves more like a Mafia don waging a gang war” instead of a “dignified, fair and honest” Speaker, as her “role requires.”

Devine, who is Australian, said that Pelosi has come to abuse her authority “in ways that once were unthinkable.”





“Her speakership has been the antithesis of Lincoln’s entreaty to ‘the better angels of our nature.’ Everyone in Congress — and, by extension, the nation — has been sullied by the spite and vitriol she has injected into the political sphere,” she wrote.

“There is no grace or Christian charity, just the barren wasteland of the zero-sum game, power for power’s sake.”

Continuing, Devine said that although Pelosi has been afforded the respect of an elder stateswoman through her years as Speaker, there are emerging signs that “she’s finally worn out her welcome.”

“One was her game-playing over the Jan. 6 select committee, when she arbitrarily rejected two Republicans — Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana — from an already stacked panel,” Devine wrote, mocking Pelosi’s claims that the two GOP lawmakers would harm the “integrity” of the committee.

In fact, Devine says, Pelosi fears Banks and Jordan because they would have asked deeply probing questions about the origins of the 1/6 Capitol breach as well as any responsibility for it the Speaker herself may have had in terms of refusing to take additional security measures when intelligence reports suggested an incident was likely.

“Pelosi is scared of Jordan and Banks, even though she has the majority. That’s the real reason. She is afraid they will bring to the committee, on behalf of the American people it is supposed to represent, the very reasonable question about her own culpability in the events of Jan. 6,” wrote Devine.

“Most obviously, what was her reason for leaving the Capitol Police outnumbered and unprotected?” the columnist continued.

“Jordan and Banks wanted to ask why Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund’s request for the National Guard to buttress his troops was denied. Why were his repeated requests to the sergeant at arms — who answers directly to Pelosi — rebuffed?”

Devine went on to quote Banks in a Fox News interview earlier this week explaining why he thought Pelosi rejected him.

“Nancy Pelosi is not interested in an investigation. She’s only interested in a narrative,” Banks said.

“Once you go up to the top of the flagpole of who is in charge of the Capitol Police … Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, has more control and authority and responsibility over the leadership of the Capitol Police than anyone else in the United States Capitol,” Banks continued.

“So, she doesn’t want us to ask these questions because at the end of the day, she is ultimately responsible for the breakdown of security at the Capitol that happened on January 6th.”

Devine went on to observe that Pelosi really just wants to turn the 1/6 Commission into “a third Trump impeachment,” and that McCarthy should act on a House Freedom Caucus demand for “a privileged motion by July 31, 2021, to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as speaker of the House,” even though it is doomed to failure.

“It’s well worth the exercise, if only to hold Pelosi to account for her divisive reign,” Devine wrote.

“The other sign that Pelosi is on the wane is the explosive reaction of her archbishop to her in-your-face pretense that she is a ‘devout Catholic’ who also happens to be an abortion activist,” Devine observed, going on to quote San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone who responded to Pelosi’s assertion last week that taxpayer-funded abortions are a “priority.”

“To use the smokescreen of abortion as an issue of health and fairness to poor women is the epitome of hypocrisy: What about the health of the baby being killed?” he told Catholic News Agency. “What about giving poor women real choice, so they are supported in choosing life?”

“Catholics everywhere squirm at the ostentatious piety of Pelosi and her fellow apostate Joe Biden,” Devine added.

