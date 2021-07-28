https://hannity.com/media-room/nyc-candidate-sliwa-beware-the-slow-creep-of-crt-into-new-yorks-public-schools/

New York City Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa sounded the alarm on Critical Race Theory this week; saying the toxic ideology has no place in New York City’s school system.

“I got three sons in public schools, all of whom should have been redshirted – as all children should have been redshirted because we stole an academic year from them in which they spent half the time playing Fortnite and Roblox instead of listening to instruction – if they even had a laptop,” he told Fox News Wednesday. “Instead of doing that and leaving everyone back and allowing them to progress academically, we’re talking about the problem [of] systemic racism.”

Last night in Middle Village a mob of kids attacked a man who asked them to stop blasting fireworks. #NYPD from the 104th precinct were there but did nothing. The community reached out to #NYC Mayoral candidate #CurtisSliwa & the #GuardianAngels to find these vicious teens pic.twitter.com/uVJkBUJ0L1 — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) July 24, 2021

“Let’s face it. If the kid can’t read, if the child can’t write, if the child can’t function in a classroom atmosphere, how can [educators] anticipate creating a culturally diverse curriculum that is going to address that problem?” he said. “So it’s back to the basics. It’s what I was raised with. It’s what most Americans were raised with. It worked for our generations. Why are we changing it for this new generation, and in fact, handicapping them?”

“The problem in the classrooms of our public school system is not any bias that teachers have. It’s not systemic racism that is causing the classrooms to be unmanageable with young people who are not only truant but disruptive in the classroom,” he said. “It’s the children and the young adults who need sessions in behavioral management and how to behave in school because clearly, they’re not getting that at home.”

“That means we’re not focusing on reading, writing, arithmetic, and the most important is teaching our children respect to the administrators, safety officers and the other school personnel,” he said. “That’s where the problem is. And everybody wants to avoid it.”

