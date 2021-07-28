https://www.oann.com/olympics-rowing-italy-win-lightweight-womens-double-sculls-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-rowing-italy-win-lightweight-womens-double-sculls-gold
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Rowing – Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Final A – Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – July 29, 2021. Valentina Rodini of Italy and Federica Casarini of Italy in action REUTERS/Leah Millis
July 29, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Italy won Olympic rowing gold in the lightweight women’s double sculls on Thursday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.
France took silver, while the Netherlands claimed bronze.
