Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Rugby Sevens – Men – Medal Ceremony – Tokyo Stadium – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Fiji players pray before the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble

July 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Fiji defeated New Zealand 27-12 to claim the gold medal in the Olympic Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo Stadium on Wednesday, retaining the title they won in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Argentina earned the bronze medal with a 17-12 victory over Britain, sparking wild scenes of celebration from the South Americans at the final whistle.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

