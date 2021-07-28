https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-american-finke-wins-mens-800m-freestyle/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-american-finke-wins-mens-800m-freestyle



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 29, 2021. Robert Finke of the United States celebrates after winning REUTERS/Molly Darlington Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 29, 2021. Robert Finke of the United States celebrates after winning REUTERS/Molly Darlington

July 29, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Robert Finke of United States won the gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won the silver and Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

