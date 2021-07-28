https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-american-ledecky-wins-womens-1500m-freestyle-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-american-ledecky-wins-womens-1500m-freestyle-gold



Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Katie Ledecky (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 1500m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

July 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Katy Ledecky of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s 1500m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Erica Sullivan of the United States won the silver and Sarah Kohler of Germany took the bronze.

