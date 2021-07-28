https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-britain-win-mens-4x200m-freestyle-relay/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-britain-win-mens-4x200m-freestyle-relay



Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Tom Dean (GBR), James Guy (GBR) and Matthew Richards (GBR) celebrate as Great Britain wins the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Tom Dean (GBR), James Guy (GBR) and Matthew Richards (GBR) celebrate as Great Britain wins the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

July 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Britain won the gold medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The Russian Olympic Committee team won the silver and Australia took the bronze.

