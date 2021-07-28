https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-ledecky-at-peace-with-tokyo-form/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-ledecky-at-peace-with-tokyo-form



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Kathleen Ledecky of the United States gets ready REUTERS/Marko Djurica Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Kathleen Ledecky of the United States gets ready REUTERS/Marko Djurica

July 28, 2021

By Martin Petty

TOKYO (Reuters) – Multi Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky stressed there was more to life than winning on Wednesday and said she was at peace with her performance in Tokyo, after a run of rare defeats that could end the American’s near-decade of freestyle dominance.

Ledecky, who has won 15 world titles, said the notion that her winning anything less than gold meant failure and disappointment was way off the mark.

The American won gold in the inaugural’s women’s 1,500 metres freestyle on Wednesday, recovering from her shock fifth-place finish an hour earlier in the 200m freestyle and a silver on Monday in the 400 freestyle – events she won in Rio in 2016.

“I’m kind of at peace with it, I kind of laugh when I see things like ‘settles for silver’,” Ledecky said.

“I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me or feel like silver or any other medals besides gold is a disappointment.”

“I would much rather people be concerned about people who are really, truly struggling in life.”

Ledecky was out of contention throughout the 200 freestyle and finished fifth as Australia’s Ariarne Titmus pulled off another thrilling fightback to win gold, using the same strategy that defeated the American in the 400 freestyle.

Ledecky, who has two remaining events in Tokyo, described her determination to succeed and break records as a blessing, and a curse.

“My past performances … it puts pressure on myself, I’m always striving to be my best and be better than I’ve ever been,” she said.

“I’m really tough on myself and I literally approach each race with the belief in myself that I can swim a best time. And that’s pretty darn tough.”

Ledecky dominated the 1,500 freestyle final, leading by as much as 10 metres over the final third to finish in 15:37.34, four seconds ahead of compatriot Erica Sullivan.

The 24-year-old fought back tears when she described what she called the power of the Olympic gold.

“I’ve gone to children’s hospitals and met wounded warriors and their faces light up when they see the gold medal,” Ledecky said.

“That means more to me than anything, the ability to put a smile on someone’s face. And I just really wanted to get a gold medal and have that opportunity again.”

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

