https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-titmus-downs-ledecky-again-milak-gold-in-200-fly/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-titmus-downs-ledecky-again-milak-gold-in-200-fly



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

July 28, 2021

By Simon Evans

TOKYO (Reuters) -Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and Japan’s Yui Ohashi won their second gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday while Hungary’s Kristof Milak powered to the men’s butterfly 200m gold.

The women’s 200m freestyle, part two of Titmus’s ‘duel in the pool’ with American rival Katie Ledecky, turned instead into a battle with Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak third.

Titmus won in a time of 1:53.50 while five-times Olympic champion Ledecky, the defending gold medallist, finished a disappointing fifth, 1.71 behind Titmus.

“I’m bloody exhausted,” said Titmus. “That was a tough race. I knew Siobhan would be hard to beat. I could tell from the way she swam (in her heat) yesterday it would be tough to beat her,”

Once again the 20-year-old Titmus, dubbed ‘The Terminator’, delivered a blistering final lap — she had been in third place at the 150m turn with Haughey in the lead.

Titmus had beaten Ledecky to gold in the 400m freestyle on Monday and she becomes the first Australian woman to complete the 200-400 Olympic double since Shane Gould at the 1972 Munich Games.

Ledecky is back in the pool later on Wednesday when she competes in the first edition of the women’s 1,500m freestyle.

Titmus and Ledecky are expected to face each other in the 800m freestyle on Saturday in which the American is heavily favoured, and they will also be on opposite sides in the 4x200m relay.

Ohashi, who won the women’s 400m medley on Sunday, produced her own double with victory the 200m medley ahead of Americans Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass.

Walsh lead at the 150m mark but Ohashi pipped her over the final, freestyle leg, of the race to delight her Japanese team mates in the spectator-free arena.

Milak, the world record holder in the 200m fly, lived up to his billing as the heavy favourite and won by 2.48 from Japan’s Tomoru Honda with Italy’s Federico Burdisso taking bronze.

The Hungarian’s time of 1:51.25 was an Olympic record, surpassing Michael Phelps’ mark from an event he once dominated.

Phelps had set the previous Olympic record of 1:52.03 in Beijing. Milak’s world record of 1:50.73 came at the world championships in Gwangju in 2019.

His time might have been even faster if not for a mishap with his swimming trunks.

Showing reporters a ripped pair of trunks, he said: “They split 10 minutes before I entered the pool and in that moment I knew the world record was gone.

“I lost my focus and knew I couldn’t do it … but I am happy with the gold medal.”

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Additional reporting by Martin Petty, Aaron Sheldrick and Farah Master in Hong Kong and Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

