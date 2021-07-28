https://www.oann.com/olympics-two-games-related-staff-hospitalized-organisers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-two-games-related-staff-hospitalized-organisers



July 29, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Two Games-related people have been hospitalised but neither of the cases are serious, Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Thursday, declining to provide further details citing privacy concerns.

