Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bringing the masks back. The California Congresswoman is reimplementing House rules to and mandating that members wear them in the Capitol building, regardless of vaccination status.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” the Capitol physician, Brian Monahan, stated in a new memo.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan’s memo continued.

NBC News reported on the CDC guidance reversal on Tuesday. In a remarkable turn of events, it appears the ‘vaccinated’ could still be spreading the virus to others.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates,” NBC News reported. “The agency is also recommending kids wear masks in schools this fall.”

“Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission,” the report continued. “Still, some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others.”

The return of the masks follows upon a highly publicized trip from nearly sixty Texas state legislators who fled the state without wearing masks, but nonetheless reportedly got COVID and spread it to unnamed White House officials and a Pelosi staffer. They were all purportedly vaccinated.

Even as there is a surge in cases for the “Delta variant,” there has not been an accompanying drastic increase in mortality rates, which are still below 300 total per day in the United States. There are at least 69% of adult Americans who have gotten their first COVID vaccination shot.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the new House rules in a series of tweets on Tuesday night.

“Vaccines work and vaccinated Americans should not have to wear masks. By forcing vaccinated Americans to return to masks, the Biden administration is not only casting doubt on a safe and effective vaccine but contradicting why vaccines exist,” McCarthy tweeted.

“Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” he added.

It looks like the Democrats don’t care if their obsession with masks is completely political and will do nothing to significantly reduce transmission of the virus. In May, the Democrats did not even follow CDC guidance and kept the mask rules in place, leading to Republican House members incurring $500 fines.

