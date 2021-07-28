https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-kevin-mccarthy-is-such-a-moron/
Hey @SpeakerPelosi, this you? pic.twitter.com/BlI3DjlIJy
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 28, 2021
Pelosi’s comments on the exchange…
Speaker Pelosi is asked about calling @GOPLeader McCarthy a “moron” for criticizing House mask mandate:
“Science, science, science, and science … To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think is not wise, and that was my comment.”pic.twitter.com/Wr2b6RG7SK
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021