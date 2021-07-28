https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-on-house-mask-mandate-science-science-science-science-and-science/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi doubled-down Wednesday after calling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron”; saying his comments on mask mandates are “not wise.”

“Is Kevin McCarthy a moron, and if so, why?” asked one reporter.

“I said earlier in my comments, Science, science, science, and science … To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think is not wise, and that was my comment,” responded Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi is asked about calling @GOPLeader McCarthy a “moron” for criticizing House mask mandate: “Science, science, science, and science … To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think is not wise, and that was my comment.”pic.twitter.com/Wr2b6RG7SK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021

“He’s such a moron,” said Pelosi as she entered her SUV near the Capitol complex earlier Wednesday.

When asked by @frankthorp about @GOPLeader’s criticism of the mask mandate being reinstated in the House, @SpeakerPelosi responds as she’s getting in her SUV: “He’s such a moron.” pic.twitter.com/2WUwE3A9wR — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021

“If she’s so brilliant, can she explain to me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate,” fired-back McCarthy.

“If she’s so brilliant, can she explain to me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate,” McCarthy tells reporters of Pelosi’s comment, per pool. https://t.co/EGvgIhYkg7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 28, 2021

Masks will once-again be required for all people in the House of Representatives just one month after relaxing the rules to comply with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” a letter from the Capitol Hill physician, Brian Monahan, reads.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan added.

House to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance https://t.co/OujMNJI0iy pic.twitter.com/gpPQLJiNOd — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2021

House Minority Leader called the motivation behind the decision political shortly after the announcement, saying Democrats want to “continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” posted McCarthy on social media.

The mask requirement will not apply to the Senate, where all but four members have confirmed publicly that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read the full report at The Hill.

