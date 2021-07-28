https://www.theepochtimes.com/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness-drops-to-84-percent-after-six-months-study_3922770.html

The effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in preventing symptomatic infection drops over 10 percent after six months, the company said Wednesday.

The shot, developed in conjunction with Germany’s BioNTech, was 96 percent effective for the two months following the second dose, according to a study from the companies’ scientists.

However, the efficacy drops in the following months, declining to 83.7 percent after four to six months.

CEO Albert Bourla said on CNBC that a drop in efficacy after such a short time is “not uncommon.”

Effectiveness in preventing severe disease remained around 97 percent up to six months, the end time of the published data, which come from an ongoing study of 42,000 volunteers across six countries who each received two jabs three weeks apart.

The new results, which are through March 13, follow other indications that protection from the Pfizer jab decreases over time.

The study is preprint, meaning it has not been peer-reviewed. Authors also said that ongoing follow-up would be needed to examine how effective the vaccine is over a longer period of time before determining whether booster shots are needed.

But in a call with investors, Pfizer officials cited the study, saying it and other emerging real-world data suggest immunity against both infection and symptomatic disease may wane for those who have gotten a two-dose regimen.

Initial data from a Phase 1 study showed that participants had a higher level of neutralization titers against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus Delta variant after getting a booster, or third dose, versus those who just received two doses, officials said.

“The third dose elevates the neutralizing antibodies in our laboratory studies to up to 100-times higher levels post-dose three compared to pre-dose three,” Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, told investors on the call.

The CCP virus causes COVID-19.

New York-based Pfizer plans to submit an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization for a booster dose as early as August.

Two top U.S. health agencies said earlier this month that evidence currently does not show the need for boosters, but officials from one of the agencies signaled last week that boosters may be needed for certain populations.

Government officials are “actively looking into ways” to let people who don’t have strong immune systems, or the immunocompromised, gain access to boosters, said Dr. Amanda Cohn, chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If boosters are authorized, they would be recommended at least six months after the second dose, Pfizer indicated Wednesday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech jab is the most used in the United States. Over 191.5 million have been administered, versus 138.2 Moderna shots and 13.2 million Johnson & Johnson immunizations.

Moderna is also delivered in a two-dose regimen, while Johnson & Johnson’s at present constitutes a single shot.

Moderna has not yet indicated patients who receive its vaccine will need a booster.

The Massachusetts-based company announced in April that its vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 and 95 percent effective against severe COVID-19 after six months.

That announcement, though, came before the rise of the Delta strain, which now makes up some 80 percent of sequenced cases in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson has not yet released six-month efficacy data.

