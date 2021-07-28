https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/28/photo-is-it-too-much-to-ask-for-brian-stelter-to-wear-pants-when-on-the-air/
Brian Stelter, everyone, reporting from a basement vacation home in Providence, Rhode Island:
Coming to you today from a one-of-a-kind TV studio in an old carriage house in Providence, Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/9GVI50RUvC
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2021
Um, okay. . .
“Is it really so hard to wear pants?”:
Is it really so hard to wear pants? https://t.co/YLqvv0Dg83
— a newsman (@a_newsman) July 25, 2021
You know, just in case?
this is really here nor there but I have truly never understood the mentality of wearing shorts under a blazer on TV. Let’s just hypothetically say the camera accidentally panned down, why not just be safe IN CASE?!? https://t.co/U4ZEru7rIW
— Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) July 25, 2021
Also, it’s pretty easy to go into lockdown when your employer pays you to work from your basement. Other people? Well, they’re not so lucky:
The Delta hysteria won’t be without pain for many. The winners, again, will be the pajama class who can work from home and big businesses that can deliver to them. The losers will be small businesses. Again. My bumped-from-Mon column in Wednesday’s @nypost https://t.co/4I88tY4veP
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 28, 2021
