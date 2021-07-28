https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/28/photo-is-it-too-much-to-ask-for-brian-stelter-to-wear-pants-when-on-the-air/

Brian Stelter, everyone, reporting from a basement vacation home in Providence, Rhode Island:

Um, okay. . .

“Is it really so hard to wear pants?”:

You know, just in case?

Also, it’s pretty easy to go into lockdown when your employer pays you to work from your basement. Other people? Well, they’re not so lucky:

***

