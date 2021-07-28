https://www.theblaze.com/news/piers-morgan-if-you-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-and-catch-the-virus-you-should-be-denied-state-funded-health-care-and-pay-for-it-yourself

One thing you can say about Piers Morgan: He’s impossible to pigeonhole into any one sociopolitical camp.

You can scream that he’s a leftist for being decidedly anti-gun — but then he stands up loudly against woke culture and vigorously defends freedom of speech, views that conservatives are way more likely to share.

Now what?

Morgan once again is turning more than a few heads, not only for bashing American gymnast Simone Biles for pulling out of Olympic competition because she claimed she wasn’t in the right mental place, but also for ripping unvaccinated individuals.

Huh?

Yup. Morgan, in addition to being very much in favor of getting the COVID-19 shots, threw down in a big way against those who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

“Those who refuse to be vaccinated, with no medical reason not to, should be refused [National Health Service] care if they then catch COVID,” he tweeted Tuesday. “I’m hearing of anti-vaxxers using up [intensive care unit] beds in London at vast expense to the taxpayer. Let them pay for their own stupidity & selfishness.”

He preceded the aforementioned tweet with a separate shot across the bow at the vaccine-hesitant: “The furious determination of so many supposedly intelligent people to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID is staggering, incredibly stupid and deeply depressing. What the f*** is wrong with you????”

How did folks react?

As with all things Piers-related, he has himself a devoted group of loyalists — and his share of rabid critics. To wit:

“I’m double jabbed and have now been diagnosed with myocarditis. Caused by the vaccine. No one knows what the long-term effects are from this. Injured by the f***ing vaccine. I wish I’d never taken it,” one commenter replied to Morgan. “So piss off trying to force ppl to take this poison.”

And…

“A highly provocative tweet, but he has a point,” another user noted. “If you refuse to undertake a simple medical procedure designed to prevent the condition, I struggle to see why you deserve the time, cost and resources of something entirely self inflicted.”

Here are some other reactions from both camps:

“I admire the writing of this tweet,” another commenter declared. “Furious.”

“Anti vaxxers[‘] antics will stop the world pulling us out of this pandemic,” another user noted. “They all need to wake up.”

“The vaccines work, that is proven,” another commenter said. “Not 100% effective but neither are seatbelts but people still buckle up when they get in a car!”

“You utter fool,” another user told Morgan. “Have you heard of the numbers in hospital after having had the vaccine? You are a professional propaganda merchant. And innumerate to boot.”

“This is vile,” another commenter wrote. “What about the people who’ve experienced serious adverse reactions to the vaccine?? What about those who’ve died after taking it?? You’re complicit in medical apartheid. Disgusting.”

“Shall we prevent smokers getting any cancer treatment as well then?” another user asked. “Perhaps obese people shouldn’t receive any treatment for heart conditions? Everybody is aware of the risks of these and they are far greater. Moron.”

