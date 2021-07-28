https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pro-trump-groups-raise-57-million-arizona-audit-effort?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Groups connected to supporters of former President Trump have raised over $5.7 million for the 2020 presidential election audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County, according to the firm conducting the audit.

Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based firm hired by the GOP-led by the Arizona state Senate to lead the audit, late Wednesday announced the backers of the effort.

The state Senate Republicans who commissioned the audit contributed $150,000, according to the Associated Press.

Leading the donor pool is The America Project, a group led by Patrick Byrne, a former CEO of Overstock.com. The group has so far contributed $3.25 million.

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is listed as the chairman of America’s Future, a group that has contributed nearly $1 million to the audit effort.

One America News Network correspondents Christina Bobb and Chanel Rion are leading Voices and Votes, a group that has contributed $605,000, and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell is spearheading Defending the Republic, which gave $550,000.

Election Integrity Funds for the American Republic, which is being led by attorney Matthew DePerno, has given $280,000.

Logan says that in addition to funds, some of the groups have provided operational support and “advice pivotal in executing the audit.”

The fundraising disclosure arrived alongside an announcement from the audit team this week that it has completed its third count of the roughly 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots and will now transfer collected data to audit labs for analysis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

