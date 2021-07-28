https://www.dailywire.com/news/rep-jim-jordan-pelosi-threw-me-off-jan-6-commission-after-i-pressed-about-her-role-in-security-breakdown

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of throwing him off the January 6 House commission for pressing about her alleged role in the security breakdown at the Capitol that day.

“The real question is, and I’ve said this many times, why weren’t those guys who testified today and all the other Capitol Hill police who protect us and protect Capitol Hill, why weren’t they given more help?” Jordan told Fox News host Bret Baier on Monday.

“Why wasn’t more help there that day? And the only person who can answer that question is the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” Jordan said. “And I think she thought we were going to keep raising that question, and that’s why she didn’t put me on [the committee].”

Pelosi barred both Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) from the committee. Banks similarly blasted the House Speaker for refusing to answer questions concerning the security at the Capitol.

Jordan further told Baier he believes Pelosi reportedly hesitated to call on the National Guard that day over “optics,” noting of the Democrats’ strong anti-police position.

“My hunch is because what happened all last summer [when] we saw Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats say that we should defund the police. We saw Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats say that rioters and looters who attacked police, destroyed small business, and hurt innocent civilians- they actually raised money to bail them out of jail,” the Ohio lawmaker said. “So when that’s the background, it’s kind of tough to say, ‘we’re for defunding the police. But, oh, by the way, we want more police here to protect us on January 6th.”

According to Fox News, Pelosi, as House Speaker, “does appoint the House sergeant-at-arms, who is on the Capitol Police Board that oversees the department. The department is also overseen by committees from both houses of Congress.” She does not directly oversee the U.S. Capitol Police.

“We’re just asking a fundamental question,” Jordon continued, “why wasn’t there a proper security posture on January 6, and what have we done to correct that? And to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future. I think those are fundamental questions. It’s not about blame. The blame resides with the people who did wrong. They should be prosecuted and they are being.”

The Republican also emphasized the “political” nature of the committee, arguing that the commission is the clear targeting of former President Donald Trump.

“And, I would argue this: The main reason the Democrats want to keep talking about January sixth, because what the heck else are they going to talk about?” he added.

“They going to talk about the twelve murders in Chicago last week?” questioned Jordan. “Are they going to talk about the price of goods and services up for everything? Are they going to talk about the fact that our border – I mean, we had a record number of illegal crossings in March until April, and then we had a record number in April, until May. We had a record number in May, until June. That is a bad trend.”

“They can’t talk about any of that stuff. So they’re going to focus on doing what they always do, attack the former president.”

