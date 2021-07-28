https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/rep-thomas-massie-gets-in-a-solid-dunk-on-tweeter-who-says-he-obviously-knows-nothing-about-science/

Rep. Thomas Massie was asking the same question a lot of us are asking about the CDC and its absolutely horrible messaging on the coronavirus. Masks are in again, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says the recommendation is based on new scientific information that’s only days old. So, does the vaccine work or not?

Why did CDC do an about-face on masks-for-the-vaccinated, knowing it would contribute to vaccine hesitancy? “This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Is the unpublished data worse than they admit? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 28, 2021

Ok Einstein, What’s your education? Obviously you don’t anything about Science.Or are you advocating against the health of your https://t.co/qriLfMb8qk do know dead people don’t actually vote right? — Old Lady (@MicheleWojnar) July 28, 2021

We can guarantee you Old Lady thinks frequent White House guest Bill Nye the Science Guy is a world-renowned scientist.

Imagine embarrassing your children, grand children & great grandchildren with one statement … ignorance is a choice best not chosen … & btw make Google your friend before it’s too late #dolt — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) July 28, 2021

Why does this keep happening to me? https://t.co/pYX0XmbHt6 pic.twitter.com/WQ4FFe9mug — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 28, 2021

Cuz yer frum Kintuckee. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 28, 2021

A master’s degree from MIT? Not too shabby.

He got his undergrad degree at MIT in Electrical Engineering and his MS in Mechanical Engineering. His thesis: “Initial haptic explorations with the phantom: virtual touch through point interaction.” You? — (^._.^)ﾉ (@LibertyLynx) July 28, 2021

Mr Massie has real degrees from MIT. His SB is from course 6 and his SM from course 2. In addition, along with his wife, he founded a company in haptic feedback devices, Sensible, which he later sold. — Dr. BotX (@Bot10991) July 28, 2021

Dude I don’t always agree with you, but that’s funny. MIT, right on. — Jeremy Rathbun (@JeremyRathbun1) July 28, 2021

Burn unit stimulus — Matt Byrd (@MatthewAdamByrd) July 28, 2021

This is my favorite dunk. I’ll stay for it. Lol — The Wolf of Main St. (@WolfMainst) July 28, 2021

😂 based — icanteven (@Tweetweetbeyoch) July 28, 2021

Enough said!😂 pic.twitter.com/CcThyrcwKZ — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) July 28, 2021

Best own I’ve seen in a while lol. — Simon (@_LoveMTB_) July 28, 2021

They assume you’re just some dumb hillbilly. They did that all the time with my grandpa too and he enjoyed it. — Maria Rodriguez (@MariaRo26077650) July 28, 2021

I enjoy these tweets but probably not as much as you do. Epic every single time. — Lee Baker (@ELBaker1310) July 28, 2021

Republican, Troll, Master of Science IN THAT ORDER!! — Alex Leeds (@Alex_Leeds) July 28, 2021

Master of Twitter.

