https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-jared-kushner-plans-to-reenter-private-sector-launch-investment-firm-after-leaving-politics

Jared Kushner is reportedly planning on exiting politics and launching an investment firm to be headquartered in Miami.

Kushner is the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and is a close adviser to the former president. Kushner also served Trump during his administration as a senior adviser in the White House.

The investment firm, now in the final stages of its creation, will be called Affinity Partners. Kushner plans to open a branch of the firm in Israel to seek partners and bolster economic ties between Israel and India, North Africa, and the Gulf, according to Reuters.

While in the White House, Kushner was the mastermind of a string of groundbreaking peace deals in the Middle East between Israel and several Arab nations known as the Abraham Accords. The Trump administration helped negotiate deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco before Trump left office in January.

Kushner also took the lead on a number of other Trump administration accomplishments, and he remains close to the president as an adviser and a neighbor at the former president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Since leaving the White House, Kushner has spent much of his time writing a book on his time in the White House. The book is expected to be published in 2022 by Broadside Books.

“His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration — and the truth about what happened behind closed doors,” Broadside said in a June announcement.

Israel has remained supportive of the Abraham Accords and critical of the Biden administration’s attempts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran. The Abraham Accords were agreed to in part to resist Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden has sought to renegotiate the JCPOA, or Iran deal, after Trump abandoned the deal 2018. Trump said that the deal was more likely to lead to a nuclear Iran than contain the Middle Eastern terror state. In a change of tune for the U.S., Biden has sought to re-enter the Iran deal, claiming the agreement, first negotiated under former President Barack Obama, would prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Israel has slammed the Biden administration for trying to strike the deal again with Iran, asserting that the last treaty gave Iran too much room to create nuclear material and did not allow other countries to effectively oversee Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid bashed the deal in a discussion with his U.S. counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in June.

“We have to work together as we face a new Iran deal. This is a bad deal and we are going to work with the prime minister. Israel will use every option at its disposal in order to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon,” Lapid said.

