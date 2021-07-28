https://www.the-sun.com/news/3366767/royal-aides-legal-action-meghan-markle-prince-harry/

ROYAL aides could launch legal action against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if the Duke’s forthcoming memoir is inaccurate, a source has claimed.

Staffers are reportedly braced for a string of bombshell allegations in the Duke of Sussex’s book, which is due to be published next year.

1 Palace aides are reportedly worried Prince Harry’s memoir could be inaccurate Credit: PA

Last week Harry announced he would be releasing a memoir next year – as Her Majesty celebrates 70 years of service – in which he will recount “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons”.

But a small band of staffers who worked for the Duke and Duchess are now said to be concerned that the book could promote a false narrative of how they were treated while living in the UK, reports Mail Online.

A royal insider told the website: “Harry and Meghan’s former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the Royal Family.

“Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented.

“Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication.”

‘LEGAL REMEDIES’

Harry is reported to have led negotiations with publishing houses to secure the book deal – with bidding for the memoir beginning at £18 million and rising as high as £29 million.

Another source added: “There may be a provision given to staff members to respond to any claims that they consider to be inaccurate.

“Maybe a blind eye could be turned if staff members used friends or family members to correct the record on their behalf.”

“Legal remedies could also be available if the book “smears any individual staff members unfairly”, the source claimed.

It comes as Harry’s old Eton and Army friends have reportedly warned him not to reveal their secrets in his tell-all memoir – and threatened to dish out Royal dirt in return.

Friends of the duke could be prepared to retaliate by revealing their own secrets about Harry after years of refusing to gossip about him to the media.

A pal said: “It feels very hypocritical given Harry chucked people out of his friendship group for talking to the press.

“There is a fear that he’s going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives.”

Another source said: “If Harry slams any of his old school and military buddies in his new book they have pledged to break ranks to tell their story.”

Harry’s friends are also reported to be nervous after their “friendly emails” went unanswered.

Tensions reportedly began when the Duke left a number of his military pals off the list for his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 to make room for celeb friends such as George Clooney.

