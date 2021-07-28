https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/russ-vought-mission-moment-american-patriots/

One of the most powerful slogans ever utilized was ‘Make America Great Again.’ This rallying cry was the signature spirit of President Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign and the core of his administration’s policy aims. It captured the hearts and minds of tens of millions of Americans.

Years after it helped spark the America First movement, it still echoes with the sound of potential and promise. And with good reason.

For decades, Americans have had a growing sense of unease and anger with the direction of our nation: seemingly endless wars comprised of futile nation-building exercises, corrupt political leaders, government-created economic crises, runaway federal spending, centrally-planned and controlled health care, open-border policies that cater to non-citizens and flood communities with crime and drugs, bureaucratic disdain for working Americans, and a creeping cultural Marxist rot that aims at dismantling our families and way of life.

In the wake of this unchecked, radical progressivism are broken households, fractured communities, lost faith, and a muddled understanding of what it means to be an American.

TRENDING: New York Times Reporter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Calls for Labeling Trump Supporters “Enemies of the State” to Combat “National Security Threats”

But it does not have to be this way.

To continue many of the policy fights begun under the Trump Administration, we launched the Center for Renewing America as well as our sister organization, Citizens for Renewing America. The goal is simple: renew a national consensus that we are a people For God, For Country, and For Community.

The Center for Renewing America is at the forefront of the policy fights, educating and equipping concerned citizens, lawmakers, and decision-makers with an understanding of what it is that they are fighting combined with the very solutions needed to secure long-lasting victories that will nurture a virtuous society and a free people.

Citizens for Renewing America takes these policy ideas and turns them into tools for engaged citizens, activists, and everyday patriots to utilize for restoring their communities, keeping their elected officials honest, and retaking ground lost to progressive ideologues.

As parents, patriots, and working men and women all over the nation have risen up to oppose Critical Race Theory and those who seek to impose this destructive ideology on current and future generations, we have enthusiastically joined in this effort, applying our mission to the moment at hand.

Citizens for Renewing America then stepped forward and deployed a thorough toolkit to fight back against this Marxist ideology in our communities, including model school board language to fully prohibit the implementation of state-sanctioned racism at the local level.

The truth is that despite some victories on a handful of important policies over the decades like taxes and welfare reform, America’s turn toward radical progressivism has not abated. In reality, it has accelerated, particularly as the culture has largely been ceded to the left.

In the coming weeks, months, and years, we will amplify our presence and bolster the effort to reinvigorate the American spirit while restoring a culture that values just laws and healthy communities.

This includes a focus on how to secure the border and put an end–once and for all–to the bipartisan failures that have allowed violent drug cartels to maintain operational control over the southern border. This includes a sustained effort to counter the increasingly hostile regime in communist China and rebuild our military to once again be the finest fighting force in human history. And this includes a roadmap for citizens and policymakers alike to break Big Tech’s woke authoritarian grip on the platforms that ostensibly provide Americans a voice and small businesses their economic lifeblood.

The far-left has largely seized control over most of America’s long-standing institutions: our government, our schools, our universities, our businesses, our media, and increasingly, our houses of worship, our military, and the very civil society that allows Americans to thrive and live their lives freely.

While this did not happen overnight, the truth is that we are running out of both ground to lose and time to spare.

The true greatness of America lies both in her animating idea, that all men are created equal with unalienable rights bestowed by their Creator, and in her people, who are called to embody and defend that idea–sometimes at great cost.

This call of restoration still resonates with tens of millions of patriots all over our nation. The Center for Renewing America exists to answer that call.

The mission and the moment is clear.

Join us.

Russ T. Vought is the president of the Center for Renewing America and the former Director of the Office of Management and Budget for President Trump. You can follow him at @russvought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

