https://www.oann.com/samsung-elec-q2-operating-profit-rises-54-on-strong-chip-prices/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=samsung-elec-q2-operating-profit-rises-54-on-strong-chip-prices



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

July 29, 2021

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 54% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday as strong chip prices and demand buoyed results despite a decline in smartphone shipments from the previous quarter.

Operating profit rose to 12.6 trillion won ($10.95 billion) for the quarter ended June from 8.1 trillion won a year earlier, the world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones said.

That was slightly higher than the company’s estimate of 12.5 trillion won earlier this month.

($1 = 1,150.2300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook