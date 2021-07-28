https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/scandal-miami-herald-story-on-how-gov-ron-desantis-press-secretary-got-hired-isnt-exactly-a-bombshell/

We’ve done some stories about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relatively new press secretary Christina Pushaw because she’s highly effective at calling out the media and other lefties lying about what’s happening in Florida.

The Miami Herald looked into the events leading up to Pushaw being hired, and it’s a BOMBSHELL! Wait, just kidding…

Aaaaand? Was DeSantis supposed to hire somebody who never contacted his office and doesn’t like him?

Brace for what might be the next media angle:

We’d laugh if it didn’t seem possible.

