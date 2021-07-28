https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/scandal-miami-herald-story-on-how-gov-ron-desantis-press-secretary-got-hired-isnt-exactly-a-bombshell/

We’ve done some stories about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relatively new press secretary Christina Pushaw because she’s highly effective at calling out the media and other lefties lying about what’s happening in Florida.

The Miami Herald looked into the events leading up to Pushaw being hired, and it’s a BOMBSHELL! Wait, just kidding…

ICYMI: On March 19, Christina Pushaw wrote an email to Gov. DeSantis’ then-press secretary, ready to make a move. She was an admirer of the governor — and the way he dealt with unflattering press coverage. By May 10, she had the job of press secretary. https://t.co/QlbQ0ASJiE — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 28, 2021

Aaaaand? Was DeSantis supposed to hire somebody who never contacted his office and doesn’t like him?

So… she sought a job and got it? And now she does it well? Where is the story? What is the Herald’s agenda here? https://t.co/UDvn5xWNAt — BAReplies (@BAReplies) July 28, 2021

You mean a woman saw a job she was interested in and then took steps to get it? Wow that’s just terrible. https://t.co/uVZXF8mw10 — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) July 28, 2021

Just out of curiosity, how did the individual that posted this Tweet was able to get a job with the @MiamiHerald? Was it through a professionally typed resumé, a successful verbal interview, and wanting to work with like-minded people in a stable work environment? 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/k47Uu05KXB — Eddieriffic USN (Vet.) (@Eddie7757) July 28, 2021

BREAKING: Person applies for a job, gets it I guess this kind of thing (getting a job) *is* strange and confusing to the average leftist… https://t.co/cuDfVi3pw5 — Marked Safe From Vaccine (@jontheharris) July 28, 2021

ICYMI: Someone applied for a job in order to obtain a job. https://t.co/MJRKXGKfTk — Max (@MaxNordau) July 28, 2021

Good for @ChristinaPushaw. She saw the job she wanted, and she took the initiative to go out and get it. That’s the kind of person I’d want to hire, too. https://t.co/0Mx8eUYoyg — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 28, 2021

Brace for what might be the next media angle:

Unless the body of the former press secretary is in Christina’s basement, I fail to see why this is news. People often seek jobs they desire. https://t.co/Jn2ylT1dvM — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 28, 2021

Haha, now Kirby Wilson might write an article about the “credible allegations” that I keep bodies in my basement… don’t give them ideas 😂 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 28, 2021

We’d laugh if it didn’t seem possible.

