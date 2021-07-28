A group of Senate negotiators said they had reached a final deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that could be on the floor for a vote as soon as Wednesday night.

“We now have an agreement on the major issues,” Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, told reporters in the Capitol. “We are prepared to move forward.”

Republicans said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, may bring up the measure for a key test vote as soon as Wednesday night.

Lawmakers had been hammering out differences in an effort to reach a bipartisan accord for several weeks. Republicans blocked the debate on a framework measure last week, demanding more details and changes to the bill.

Republicans said they were able to come to an agreement after working out their differences on broadband and water infrastructure.

“We are still finalizing the details, but we have reached agreement on the major issues,” said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican.

Democrats have not signaled their support for the deal yet, but Schumer has indicated he wants a bipartisan measure to advance and won’t adjourn the Senate for the summer recess until lawmakers can pass it.

The measure is expected to fund only traditional infrastructure projects.

Democrats are planning to unilaterally consider a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package later in the year that would pay for free childcare, free community college, expanded healthcare subsidies, and other programs.