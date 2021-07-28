https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/565248-senators-say-they-have-deal-on-major-issues-in-infrastructure-talks

Senators say they have reached a deal on the “major issues” in their bipartisan infrastructure talks, and expect to start debate as soon as Wednesday.

“We now have an agreement on the major issues. We are prepared to move forward,” said Sen. Rob PortmanRobert (Rob) Jones PortmanBiden, Sinema meet as infrastructure talks hit rough patch Feehery: It’s time for Senate Republicans to play hardball on infrastructure The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Crunch time for bipartisan plan; first Jan. 6 hearing today MORE (Ohio), who led the negotiations for the Republicans.

Speaking to reporters with the five GOP negotiators after a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance Five takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony McCarthy, McConnell say they didn’t watch Jan. 6 hearing MORE (R-Ky.), Portman touted the deal and described McConnell as being open to it.

Asked if they would finalize their agreement on Wednesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiEight Republicans join Democrats to confirm head of DOJ environmental division Manchin grills Haaland over Biden oil and gas moratorium The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Crunch time for bipartisan plan; first Jan. 6 hearing today MORE (R-Alaska) told reporters, “Yep.”

Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterNative Americans are targets of voter suppression too The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Crunch time for bipartisan plan; first Jan. 6 hearing today Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal MORE (D-Mont.), a member of the group, confirmed they had a deal and were drafting text.

“I think we’re good to go,” he said.

The boost of momentum is a sharp U-turn from Monday when the talks appeared to be on life support and senators were scrambling to pull their deal back from the brink of collapse.

While negotiators said they had a deal on the “major issues” after late-night talks, they also indicated that they were still finalizing legislative text.

Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer84 mayors call for immigration to be included in reconciliation Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds Could Andrew Cuomo — despite scandals — be re-elected because of Trump? MORE (D-N.Y.) announced that the Senate should be prepared to vote to start debate as soon as Wednesday, in a sign that the group had clinched an agreement.

“Senators continue to make good progress on both tracks of legislation. Senators should be prepared to vote again on cloture on the motion to proceed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill as early as tonight,” Schumer said.

To start debate, Schumer will need the support of 10 GOP senators in addition to all 50 of his members.

Democrats, who normally don’t meet for lunch on Wednesdays, will hold a special caucus meeting at 1 p.m.

The vote comes after Republicans blocked debate last week. GOP negotiators at the time accused Schumer of rushing the process.

The signs of growing momentum come after President Biden Joe BidenRealClearPolitics reporter says Freedom Caucus shows how much GOP changed under Trump Iowa governor suggests immigrants partially to blame for rising COVID-19 cases Biden officials pledge to confront cybersecurity challenges head-on MORE and the bipartisan group announced late last month that they had reached a deal on a framework that would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years.

Since then, they’ve struggled to lock down the details and how to pay for the agreement. And their fight erupted into public Monday, as Republicans balked at a “global” offer made by the White House and Schumer.

If the bipartisan group is able to finalize its agreement, Schumer has warned they will work through the weekend.

Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerOn The Money: Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds | Trump tells Republicans to walk away | GOP sees debt ceiling as its leverage against Biden Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Jan. 6 probe, infrastructure to dominate week MORE (D-Va.), part of the bipartisan group, indicated during an interview with Punchbowl News that he believed that was likely.

“To my friends in the press, I would cancel your weekend plans and then cancel all your dinner plans for the foreseeable future,” he said on Wednesday morning.

