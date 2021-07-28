https://www.theblaze.com/news/simone-biles-pulls-out-of-individual-all-around

USA Gymnastics Olympian Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition altogether following Tuesday’s decision to pull out of a team event over mental pressure.

What are the details?

The USA Gymnastics team made the announcement concerning Biles early Wednesday morning.

The USA Gymnastics organization

tweeted a statement that read, “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.”

The statement continued, “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

What else?

Biles still could compete in other individual gymnastics events in the Tokyo Games despite pulling out of the team event and individual all-around.

On Tuesday night, Biles said that she planned to take the rest of the Olympics “one day at a time.”

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Biles pulled out of the team event after it had started over mental pressure and stress.

In a statement, Biles told the New York Times that she felt too much pressure to succeed and that she was “fighting all of those demons” ahead of Tuesday’s events.

“At the end of the day, I have to do what was right for me,” she said, adding, “It just sucks that it happened at the Olympic Games.”

At a Tuesday press conference, Biles said, “I say put mental health first because if you don’t then you’re not gonna enjoy your sport, and you’re not gonna succeed as much as you want to. So it’s OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are rather than just battle through it.”

