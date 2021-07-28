https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/565304-sinema-says-she-opposes-35t-price-tag-for-spending-bill

Sen. Kyrsten SinemaKyrsten SinemaOn The Money: Schumer, Warren call on Biden to extend student loan pause | IMF estimates 6 percent global growth this year Biden, Sinema meet as infrastructure talks hit rough patch Feehery: It’s time for Senate Republicans to play hardball on infrastructure MORE (D-Ariz.) said Wednesday that she does not support the $3.5 trillion price tag for a sweeping spending package at the center of President Biden Joe BidenRealClearPolitics reporter says Freedom Caucus shows how much GOP changed under Trump Iowa governor suggests immigrants partially to blame for rising COVID-19 cases Biden officials pledge to confront cybersecurity challenges head-on MORE’s legislative agenda.

Sinema, in a statement to the Arizona Republic, said she would vote to start debate on the budget resolution, which lays the groundwork for the Democrat-only spending package, but wants changes, including to the cost of the legislation.

“I have … made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in a statement to the newspaper.

Sinema’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the new statement.

To pass the budget resolution and the subsequent $3.5 trillion bill, all 50 Senate Democrats will need to support the measures.

Sinema’s statement is the latest sign of the headaches awaiting Democrats as they try to craft legislation packed with some of their biggest priorities.

Senate Democratic aides were quick to note that Sinema’s statement suggests she will vote to start debate on the budget resolution, in a win for Democrats on the first hurdle, and save her leverage to push for changes throughout the process.

But House progressives immediately criticized Sinema, arguing that she could undercut Biden’s package.

“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment,’” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWomen’s March endorses Nina Turner in first-ever electoral endorsement Grassley pressured to run as Democrats set sights on Iowa JD Vance takes aim at culture wars, childless politicians MORE (D-N.Y.).

“Without a reconciliation package that meets this moment, I’m a no on this bipartisan deal,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) added in a tweet reacting to Sinema’s statement.

In addition to Sinema, Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinOvernight Energy: Manchin grills Haaland over Biden oil and gas review | Biden admin reportedly aims for 40 percent of drivers using EVs by 2030 | Lack of DOD action may have caused ‘preventable’ PFAS risks Manchin grills Haaland over Biden oil and gas moratorium Feehery: It’s time for Senate Republicans to play hardball on infrastructure MORE (D-W.Va.) has not yet committed to the budget resolution or the size of the Democrat-only spending plan.

Democrats are pursuing infrastructure on two tracks. On one path is the party-line $3.5 trillion plan, which would include large swaths of Biden’s jobs and families plan along with other party priorities like immigration reform.

They are also trying to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan plan. The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators, which Sinema is helping lead, announced Wednesday that they had a deal on the “major issues” of that package.

–Updated at 3:28 p.m.

