LeBron James ‘Space Jam’ mural vandalized in Akron. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/BZeauMHe21 — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) July 28, 2021

LeBron James mural vandalized in his hometown

AKRON, Ohio — Vandals defaced a mural dedicated to LeBron James and his role in the Space Jam sequel. The unidentified vandal spray-painted the words “LA FLOP” across the mural Monday, along with a red clown nose, Akron police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said.

“This is a terribly unfortunate incident and we share the artist and community frustration,” Miller said.

