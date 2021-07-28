https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lebron-james-mural-vandalized-in-his-hometown-photo/

Posted by Kane on July 28, 2021 8:39 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

LeBron James mural vandalized in his hometown

AKRON, Ohio — Vandals defaced a mural dedicated to LeBron James and his role in the Space Jam sequel. The unidentified vandal spray-painted the words “LA FLOP” across the mural Monday, along with a red clown nose, Akron police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said.

“This is a terribly unfortunate incident and we share the artist and community frustration,” Miller said.

Continue reading…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...