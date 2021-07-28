https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/someone-got-a-phone-call-army-general-protects-his-account-after-losing-twitter-battle-to-hillsdale-student/

U.S. Army Major General Patrick Donahoe became a celebrity Tuesday night after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson did a piece on him picking fights on Twitter over the COVID vaccine. “Hillsdale, come get your boy” he tweeted in response to a Ph.D. student there.

The Columbia Bugle has the video:

.@nedryun Joins Tucker Carlson To Discuss General Partick Donahoe Fighting With People On Twitter & The Increased Politicization Of Our Institutions Including The Military, DOJ & FBI Tucker: “You can’t have politized military, that’s insane. Why does nobody say that?” pic.twitter.com/gPYuwqLei3 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 28, 2021

Here’s the man who triggered him:

General, in Q4 of 2020 alone, there were 26 more suicides than in Q4 2019. There have been 26 Covid deaths TOTAL in the DoD. The lockdowns, liberty restrictions, quarantines, and general disruption of servicemember’s lives is a way bigger killer than the virus. pic.twitter.com/NFFGdDtCEu — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) July 23, 2021

Suicide is an intentional act. Car accidents are not. When policy treats healthy soldiers as biological hazards we shouldn’t be surprised by an increase in suicide and psychological problems. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) July 23, 2021

He didn’t care for this one either, telling the person not to “be a shill for Putin.”

Hey general how many wars have you won? — Baldaccio d’Anghiari (@Baldaccios) July 24, 2021

Breitbart’s Kristina Wong notes that Donahoe has since protected his account:

He retreated to hide. Surrendered? What a shock — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 28, 2021

This is what happens when we replace fighting officers with bureaucratic pencil pushers and their huge rack of I was there medals — Jacob Hall (@jacob_hall17) July 28, 2021

This is embarrassing — Mr. Sutherland (@MrSutherland117) July 28, 2021

Someone got an informal counseling — Harry Callahan (@InspHCallahan) July 28, 2021

Should have stuck with task and purpose. — oddhan (@oddhanfoo) July 28, 2021

Command level personnel shouldn’t be on social media period. IMO. — SP4h (@sp4h) July 28, 2021

In a sudden fit of uncontrollable white rage, the general has protected his account. — Justice Bao (@gobio76) July 28, 2021

A coward and a clown. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) July 28, 2021

Yeah @PatDonahoeArmy is definitely training to win. Every enlisted man and woman is laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/Jlvu1NP3wl — For the Ratio (@RatioForthe) July 28, 2021

How in the hell did our military leaders become so beta? This is just embarrassing. Of course IMO none of them should even be on Twitter, unless they are announcing military policy. That’s it. — YourMaster (@YourMaster3000) July 28, 2021

We’re doomed. The people charged with protecting us are afraid of nasty comments. — Tim Kelley (@timkelley1521) July 28, 2021

Honest to God back when he was Col. Donahoe he was a good dude! I have zero idea how he went from a decent guy to this WOKE warrior! — southernsally (@southernsally3) July 28, 2021

Someone got a phone call — Scott “CA is proof liberals are dangerous” (@ScottC20012) July 28, 2021

He can’t even be a keyboard warrior, let alone being a real one. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) July 28, 2021

Profile in courage 😒 — niceguyshawn (@niceguyshawn2) July 28, 2021

Bet he starts deleting hot takes — Spartacus (@DaOthrJR) July 28, 2021

Damage control. — Mtag (@Mgreaze) July 28, 2021

Looks like someone didn’t follow the DOD social media policies — gulag Llama #134 (@gulagllama) July 28, 2021

Don’t forget. When the Army needed a GO as a social media expert, this is the guy they chose. AUSA 2019. — Art Vandelay (@tankeroffof) July 28, 2021

I remember! I asked him where he drew the line on political tweets. He said political tweets were never OK. 🥴 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 28, 2021

Carlson knows what it’s like to have military officers target him on social media, so he must have enjoyed this.

