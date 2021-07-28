https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/someone-got-a-phone-call-army-general-protects-his-account-after-losing-twitter-battle-to-hillsdale-student/

U.S. Army Major General Patrick Donahoe became a celebrity Tuesday night after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson did a piece on him picking fights on Twitter over the COVID vaccine. “Hillsdale, come get your boy” he tweeted in response to a Ph.D. student there.

The Columbia Bugle has the video:

Here’s the man who triggered him:

He didn’t care for this one either, telling the person not to “be a shill for Putin.”

Breitbart’s Kristina Wong notes that Donahoe has since protected his account:

Carlson knows what it’s like to have military officers target him on social media, so he must have enjoyed this.

