The good news is that Joe Biden made it up the Air Force One steps without falling on his face three times.

Have you noticed that he no longer tries to “jog” up the stairs? Now, he very gingerly goes up, appearing to be very mindful of every step.

I’m sure his Handlers still hold their breath every time he goes up.

However, the bad news is, something fell out of his pocket on his way up the stairs.

Now, I don’t know what it was – nobody does at this point and it probably doesn’t matter- but the ideas people have come up with of what it could be are pretty hilarious.

But first, check out the video:

Something fell out of Biden while he was boarding Air Force One today pic.twitter.com/Q5O1rfM2Tt — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 28, 2021

A lot of folks actually think it coil be a medication bottle. Look at the clip in slow motion:

it kinda bounces…I say it’s some medication. https://t.co/dTG1BO3Rxu — Amy (@RestingTwitFace) July 28, 2021

It does look like it bounces a bit…but what else could it be? Let’s check in on the internet and see what they think:

“It was the toilet paper with which his butt has been wiped”

“His last brain cell”

“His answers to Press questions.”

“ITS THE DELTA VARIANT! HES SHITTING NEW VARIANTS!”

“A piece of paper that has his name, address, and emergency contact if he wanders off.”

“Hunters Crack pipe?”

“He dropped the note that was meant to remind him to duck before entering the airplane door.”

“It’s a prescription bottle”

“The spare battery pack. All robots have one.”

“Looks like a bag of crack for Hunter.”

“Part of his depends diaper?”

I think all of those were pretty good ideas – I like the “Hunter crackpipe” one best.

