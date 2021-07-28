https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/28/sound-familiar-cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-suggests-that-we-just-need-a-couple-weeks-of-masking-to-slow-the-spread-of-covid19/

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently admitted that they currently have no data suggesting that the Delta variant of COVID19 is any more dangerous to children than OG COVID19:

The CDC has no evidence, but they’re recommending that everyone in K-12 schools, including children, wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

It feels like the CDC isn’t actually basing any of their recommendations on actual science.

It feels like that because that’s exactly what’s happening.

Why would we need health passes going forward if we could be through this in just a couple of weeks?

More from the AP:

Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in “a couple of weeks.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told “CBS This Morning” she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures won’t be necessary as the country heads into the fall.

“We can halt the chain of transmission,” she said. “We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”

They really are.

***

