Mask mandates are starting to become a thing again. With the new Delta variant of COVID name pushing everyone back into a place of fear, a lot of places are once again turning to masks as some sort of solution.

That includes the CDC, which is now recommending indoor mask mandates in areas with reportedly high COVID transmission rates.

Last week, St. Louis mayor Tishaura O. Jones issued yet another mandate for the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. The new rule forces everyone five years of age and older, including those who have already been vaccinated, to wear a mask.

Well, the St. Louis City Council isn’t going to lay down without a fight.

On Tuesday night, the council voted 5-2 to terminate the mandate after hearing public feedback. This decision is likely going to be met with legal action from County Executive Dr. Sam Page, who was a part of the decision to issue to the mandate in the first place.

Motion to terminate mask order up for vote:

Clancy – Nay

Fitch – Aye

Days – Aye

Harder – Aye

Trakas – Aye

Webb – Aye

Dunaway – Nay Motion to terminate has passed. — Abby Llorico (@AbbyLlorico) July 28, 2021

According to KSDK News in St. Louis, Page said his office believes the council doesn’t have oversight on this matter because it doesn’t impact a business’ ability to remain open and operate normally.

This sort of disconnect will likely carry over into other areas of the country as these mandates start to roll out again. Prepare yourselves, folks.

