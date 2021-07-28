ST. LOUIS SHOWDOWN OVER BAREFACE

In testimony before the council Tuesday night, acting health director Faisal Khan said the variant has already begun creeping toward the St. Louis region and would eventually overwhelm its hospitals without help from masking and improvement in the area’s low vaccination rates.

“If the council, in its infinite wisdom, negates this order, there will be more misery,” he said. “There will be more infection. There will be more death.”

He also pleaded with council members to set aside concerns about legal issues and listen to public health officials.

Most were not interested.

Trakas asked Khan repeatedly whether the mandate would regulate access to business — and thus trigger the new state law allowing the council to strike it down.

Khan said he would expect businesses to enforce the order, but declined to comment further.

Days, the council chair, echoed some of the frustration voiced by members of the audience, asking Khan why the county found itself again in “a predicament.”