https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/28/stefanik-levels-liz-cheney-with-a-new-nickname-that-perfectly-fits-n417786
About The Author
Related Posts
Ted Cruz Raises Important Questions Over Biden White House's Hideous Cuba Protest Messaging
July 12, 2021
Why The Seattle Kraken Should Be Your New Favorite Team
April 30, 2021
Gov. Greg Abbott Goes Full Beast Mode, Defunds Entire TX Legislature Over Election Reform Stalling
June 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy