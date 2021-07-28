https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steven-crowder-update-from-the-hospital/
Last night took a turn for the worse. Ever actually get so close that you can physically feel death? He’s a dick. The good news is, it’s fixable and these things happen. I’ll be back before you know it. Thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/PvOOSi2ROK
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 27, 2021
The ailment has not been made public.
Segment previously only on Mug Club just posted on YouTube, talking about #DeSantis from your chat questions.https://t.co/33J4YVfiyS pic.twitter.com/JXPpSzJLLS
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 19, 2021