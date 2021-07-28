https://noqreport.com/2021/07/28/study-covid-cases-are-increasing-in-counties-with-higher-vaccination-rates-declining-in-counties-with-lower-vaccination-rates/

An analysis in California has shown that counties with above-average vaccination rates have higher COVID-19 case totals, which drives a stake through the heart of the propaganda line that the unvaccinated are causing a new wave of cases.

The Bay Area News Group discovered that he counties of Los Angeles, San Diego, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco have a higher percentage of people who are fully vaccinated than the state average as well as a higher average daily case rate.

Meanwhile, the counties of Modoc, Glenn, Lassen, Del Norte, and San Benito have below average vaccination rates and are seeing a decline in cases. The so-called experts are attempting to make excuses for these findings in order to coerce support for the vaccine regime.

“If there are a lot of people around you’re more likely to bump into one who has COVID,” UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Phillip Norris said.

Norris blames the delta variant for the vaccines’ lack of effectiveness in preventing the spread of COVID-19 spreading from recipients of the jab.

“If that’s the case, even a little bit in somebody who’s vaccinated could be a lot,” he said, referring to news that the Delta variant may contain 1,000 times the […]