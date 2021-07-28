https://www.dailywire.com/news/susan-sarandon-seen-protesting-outside-aocs-office-were-losing-hope-here-that-you-represent-us

Actress Susan Sarandon, a supporter of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), was seen protesting outside the office of far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week expressing her disappointment in the lawmaker.

“I’m here to say to the squad, and especially AOC, who, you know did make a lot of promises, that we still have faith in you and we would like to see if you have a better plan than we’ve been able to see, please share it,” Sarandon said. “If there’s a pathway you’ve got that we’re not aware of, please share it. Because we’re losing hope here that you represent us.”

She added, “It’s so difficult for people that are independent to get elected in the first place — and then to see the very people that sponsored the bill not stand up for it, is very disheartening.”

Organizers of the protest stated online:

To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Squad, Pramila Jayapal, House progressives, Bernie Sanders, and every member of Congress. Far too many who ran on Medicare for All are not FIGHTING for it as if our lives depend on it. That’s why we’re holding a rally and action for Medicare for all at AOC’s office in the Bronx this Monday.

“You campaigned on Medicare for All. But you didn’t demand a floor vote on it when you had the power to leverage the Speaker vote,” the organizers said. “You didn’t demand that single-payer be included in the pandemic recovery bill.”

The organizers issued the following demands:

1. We demand that you call on Biden to declare a pandemic public health emergency and expand Medicare to every American using Section 1881A of the Social Security Act. 2. We demand that you use every legislative tool available to pass Medicare for all in Congress, including withholding and leveraging your votes to demand single-payer as a condition for passing legislation. 3. We demand that you use your huge social media followings, ability to get press, and celebrity to organize direct actions for Medicare for all. Organize and join rallies at the White House and Congress demanding that they give Medicare to All. 4. We demand that you meet with us, your own constituents, people affected by our horrific health care system, and Medicare for all movement organizers, to plan and coordinate the above actions and a fearless new campaign for single-payer. So many of these progressive candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ran on being activists fighting for change. It’s time for them to leverage that power to help call on the people to come out and pressure Congress to do the right thing for once. Enough is enough. We’ve waited generations for healthcare, we aren’t waiting any longer.

