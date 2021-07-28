https://hannity.com/media-room/that-was-fast-seattle-mayor-calls-for-more-police-one-year-after-vowing-to-defund-the-department/

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is demanding more police after six shootings rocked her city in one weekend; flipping her position from June 2020 when she called on local officials to defund the department.

Seattle has lost 250 officers over the last 17 months.

“As a city, we cannot continue on this current trajectory of losing police officers,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said during a Monday press conference. “Over the past 17 months, the Seattle Police Department has lost 250 police officers which is the equivalent of over 300,000 service hours. We’re on path to losing 300 police officers.”

“It is a false choice between community-led solutions and police officers,” Durkan said. “We need both.”

The progressive Mayor was on the opposite side of the issue just a year ago.

Earlier this week, I outlined my plan to:

– Invest in BIPOC communities

– Invest in young people and youth opportunity

– Rethink and reimagine policing, including culture and budgets

– Increase accountability and reform, including statewide reforms of police unions — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 29, 2020

This process will result in a bigger investment in behavioral health specialists, health care workers, social workers, domestic violence counselors, and addiction counselors who can better address community needs. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 29, 2020

“This process will result in a bigger investment in behavioral health specialists, health care workers, social workers, domestic violence counselors, and addiction counselors who can better address community needs,” posted the Mayor on social media on June 28, 2020.

“We want to continue to listen to the community on the types of programs – like nurses in shelters or SFD’s innovative Health One program – that we can expand while reducing SPD’s budget,” she added.

“Not every 9-1-1 call requires a police officer with a gun. That’s why Chief Best and @SeattlePD are conducting a deep review of SPD’s budget and assessing what functions could be moved to other departments or be removed entirely,” stated Durkan.

Read the full report at Fox News.

BATTLE FOR SEATTLE: Police Department Says 'Vacate' CHOP Over 'Ongoing Public Safety Issues' posted by Hannity Staff – 7.01.20 The Seattle Police Department told protesters in the city's 'CHOP' district to vacate the streets Wednesday; citing "ongoing violence and public safety issues" after a series of shootings left two people dead. "Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area. Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor's order," posted the department. "Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings. Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes," adds the SPD. CHOP 2.0: Portland Protesters Seize City Streets, Erect Barricades, Declare 'Autonomous Zone' posted by Hannity Staff – 7.15.20 Protesters in Portland, Oregon erected barriers, attacked police offices, and declared a new 'Autonomous Zone' after nearly six-straight weeks of non-stop rioting. "Portland protesters early Wednesday began to set up tents in the park near the federal courthouse and have barricaded streets to create their own autonomous zone, likened to the since disbanded Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle," reports Fox News. "Demonstrators began erecting tents in downtown Portland's Lownsdale Square, across the street from the federal Pioneer Courthouse, one of the federal properties Homeland Security sought to protect by bringing federal officers into the city two weeks ago," adds Fox. "At 1:05 a.m., in an organized effort, the demonstrators left the barricades they had set up and walked to Central Precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue in an attempt to disrupt officers as they walked in from the end of their shift," writes the Portland Police Department.

