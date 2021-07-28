https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/07/28/is-this-the-most-devastating-video-on-the-internet-joe-biden-makes-the-case-for-son-hunter-to-go-to-prison-n1465334

On Tuesday, I reported on the viral video showing Donald Trump Jr. Hunter Biden smoking crack that had been circulating on social media for a few days. Well, a new version of that video is making the rounds now, and some are calling it the “most devastating video on the internet.”

The video is a split screen with Hunter Biden smoking crack on one side and his father, then-Senator Joe Biden, making the case in 1991 on the Senate floor for a new law requiring a mandatory prison sentence for those caught in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine.

“If you have a piece of crack cocaine no bigger than this quarter that I’m holding in my hand […] we passed … a law that says ‘You’re caught with that, you go to jail for five years.’ You get no probation. You get nothing other than five years in jail. The judge doesn’t have a choice.”

Biden also points out in the video that under that forfeiture statute, the government “can take everything you own. Everything from your car, to your house, your bank account.”

According to then-Senator Biden, “We have an obligation to cordon them off from society.”

Joe Biden now opposes sentencing disparities for crack versus powder cocaine offenses.

I wonder why.

