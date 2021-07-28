https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565375-tim-ryan-slams-mccarthy-for-mocking-capitol-physician-mask-mandate

Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) RyanSix takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections Schumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up Here’s what Congress is reading at the beach this summer MORE (D-Ohio.) criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance McCarthy pulls GOP picks off House economic panel GOP up in arms over Cheney, Kinzinger MORE (R-Calif.) for mocking the Capitol physician and mask mandate.

During a House floor meeting on Wednesday, Ryan used his time to speak about his fellow GOP lawmakers criticizing the Capitol physician Brian Monahan’s advice to return to having mask mandates, adding that some lawmakers may be traveling back and forth to D.C. from hotspots.

“Look, the attending physician of the United States Capitol, the top doctor for Congress, asks us to put on masks when we come to a Chamber with 435 people,” Ryan said. “I hate these things. Absolutely. It was terrible having to put this back on. And we do it because the top doctor for all of us asked us to and I may not be from a hot spot.”

Today Minority Leader McCarthy gave a low rent and juvenile speech dragging us for wearing masks to keep our loved ones safe. You can always count on him to take the low road. My message for him: Just Stop. pic.twitter.com/pgd6ELz5PH — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 28, 2021

Ryan also called out McCarthy, saying that his remarks were “immature” and “beneath” from a leader of Congress, calling it “cheap political points”

McCarthy earlier in the day argued that the CDC recommendation wouldn’t apply to the House since 85 percent of their members are vaccinated and that Monahan should’ve added the Senate to his new memo as well.

The minority leader’s comments came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance McCarthy pulls GOP picks off House economic panel GOP up in arms over Cheney, Kinzinger MORE (D-Calif.) called him a “moron” for opposing the mask mandate.

“And I just find it absolutely immature and appalling to somehow diminish it, try to score cheap political points. And that’s exactly what we saw a few minutes ago,” Ryan added in his comments..

“That is beneath a minority leader of one of the major political parties in the United States of America, saying we should take no caution that someone from a hot spot is working in this chamber and could potentially get someone infected that could go home to a sick parent or immune comprised kid. That is beneath us. That is beneath us.”

This comes amid Monahan’s memo to lawmakers on the return of the mask mandate in the House following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for vaccinated Americans to wear masks in certain settings.

The debate over new mask mandates comes as the country grapples with a surge in infections due to the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

