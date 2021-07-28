https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/tokyo-reports-record-breaking-coronavirus-cases-third-straight-day-amid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tokyo reports record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third-straight day, with the Olympics underway, Japan officials reported Thursday.

Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases Thursday, up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the numbers a week ago, according to the Associated Press.

“We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

The number of new cases are soaring across the entire country.

Japan reported over 9,500 confirmed cases nationwide on Wednesday, also a record, for a total of about 892,000 infections and about 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began, the wire service also reports.

Japan’s seven-day rolling average is growing and now stands at 28 per 100,000 people nationwide and 88 per 100,000 in Tokyo, according to the Health Ministry, after having kept cases and deaths lower than many other countries.

Those numbers compares to 18.5 in the United States, 48 in Britain and 2.8 in India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

