Former President TrumpDonald TrumpRealClearPolitics reporter says Freedom Caucus shows how much GOP changed under Trump Jake Ellzey defeats Trump-backed candidate in Texas House runoff DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks’s defense against Swalwell’s Capitol riot lawsuit MORE lambasted Senate Republicans for reaching a deal with their Democratic counterparts on “major issues” involving an infrastructure proposal, dubbing Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMichelle Obama to Simone Biles: ‘We are proud of you and we are rooting for you’ Aly Raisman defends former teammate Biles: ‘I’m proud of her’ Mitt Romney praises Simone Biles following withdrawal from team event MORE (R-Utah) a “SUPER RINO.”

“Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on ‘infrastructure,’ with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO [Republican in name only] Mitt Romney,” Trump said.

Trump said any passage of such a measure would be a win for the Biden administration and Democrats, alluding to such a vote being “heavily used in the 2022 election.”

“It is a loser for the USA, a terrible deal, and makes the Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb. It shouldn’t be done. It sets an easy glidepath for Dems to then get beyond what anyone thought was possible in future legislation,” the former president said.

Trump’s statement came on the same day a bipartisan group of senators announced it had reached a deal with the White House on “major issues” in bipartisan infrastructure talks and is expected to start debate on the matter Wednesday evening.

“We now have an agreement on the major issues. We are prepared to move forward,” said Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), who led the negotiations for the Republicans.

Romney, who is often a target of Trump, is one of 10 Senate Republicans who has been part of a group of bipartisan lawmakers negotiating an infrastructure deal with the White House over the past several months.

“Don’t do it Republicans—Patriots will never forget! If this deal happens, lots of primaries will be coming your way!” Trump concluded in his statement.

