Donald Trump released a statement following the CDC’s new guidelines regarding the return of face masks. The message was clear. We don’t want nor need face masks any longer.

“We won’t go back. We won’t mask our children. Joe Biden and his Administration learned nothing from the last year. Brave Americans learned how to safely and responsibly live and fight back. Don’t surrender to COVID. Don’t go back! Why do Democrats distrust the science? Don’t let this happen to our children or our Country.”

Despite promises by the Biden regime that wearing face masks was a thing of the past, the CDC reissued guidelines Tuesday following a spike in the Delta Variant in hotspots across the country. The reason for this seems to be straightforward: The vaccines aren’t working as promised.

While Trump has been a supporter of vaccines, he has adamantly opposed lockdowns and believes in healthcare freedom. The people should be able to choose whether or not they get vaccinated, wear face masks, or close their businesses. We should not be cowering to every “outbreak” of a disease that has a recovery rate of 99.97% for healthy people under the age of 50.

This all comes down to fear which is a predicate for control. The authoritarians want us compliant and docile. Donald Trump and his supporters know better. We know our rights and we want our freedoms protected from government oppression.

