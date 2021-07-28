https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-trolls-wish-steven-crowder-ill-am

Louder With Crowder host Steven Crowder posted a photo of himself on Tuesday and indicated that he had recently come close to death.

“Last night took a turn for the worse. Ever actually get so close that you can physically feel death? He’s a dick. The good news is, it’s fixable and these things happen. I’ll be back before you know it. Thanks for the support,” Crowder tweeted along with a photo of himself.

On Friday Crowder had tweeted: “Mild lung collapse. Sounds worse than it is, and I’ll get the function back, but recovery is going to take longer than I was aiming for.”

While many social media users wished Crowder well when reacting to his Tuesday tweet, others did not.

“Nah it’s cool man, feel free to die. Don’t hold up on my account,” one tweet read.

“WHY WON’T YOU JUST KICK THE BUCKET JUST GET IT OVER WITH,” another tweet said.

“You deserve every second of it,” another post declared.

“You should let go and stop fighting,” a tweet stated.

“Don’t fight too hard now. Might just be your time,” another tweet said.

“This dude made fun of George Floyd’s death. He doesn’t think our lives matter so I feel the same about his,” someone wrote.

“Steven crowder slowly dying will never stop being funny,” another tweet said.

But not everyone spewed vitriol. Some offered their wishes for Crowder’s recovery.

“All the best to you and your family and hoping for a quick recovery,” a tweet said.

“Hang in there, brother! I don’t think God’s done with you yet. Praying for you and your family,” another post declared.

“This comment section sums up everything that’s wrong with Twitter and our society. Hope you get better soon man,” someone wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

