U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee on Thursday won gold in the gymnastics all-around at the Tokyo Olympics.

Americans have now won gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around for the last five Olympic Games, starting with Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012 and Simone Biles in 2016, according to ABC News.

