https://justthenews.com/world/us-gymnast-sunisa-lee-wins-gold-gymnastics-all-around-tokyo-olympics?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee on Thursday won gold in the gymnastics all-around at the Tokyo Olympics.
Americans have now won gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around for the last five Olympic Games, starting with Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012 and Simone Biles in 2016, according to ABC News.