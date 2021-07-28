https://www.dailywire.com/news/university-of-california-medical-prof-apologizes-for-saying-pregnant-women

A professor of medicine within the University of California system apologized to his students for saying the word “pregnant women,” instead of “pregnant people,” in a medical classroom.

According to a report from Katie Herzog, published in Bari Weiss’s popular Substack publication, a University of California endocrinology professor sent an email to students apologizing for implying that only women can give birth.

“I don’t want you to think that I am in any way trying to imply anything, and if you can summon some generosity to forgive me, I would really appreciate it … Again, I’m very sorry for that. It was certainly not my intention to offend anyone,” the professor said. “The worst thing that I can do as a human being is be offensive … I said ‘when a woman is pregnant,’ which implies that only women can get pregnant and I most sincerely apologize to all of you.”

One UC student, whom Herzog dubbed “Lauren” for the sake of anonymity, said that medical professors are often forced to apologize for their language because “acknowledging biological sex can be considered transphobic.”

Herzog writes:

When sex is acknowledged by her instructors, it’s sometimes portrayed as a social construct, not a biological reality, she says. In a lecture on transgender health, an instructor declared: “Biological sex, sexual orientation, and gender are all constructs. These are all constructs that we have created.” In other words, some of the country’s top medical students are being taught that humans are not, like other mammals, a species comprising two sexes. The notion of sex, they are learning, is just a man-made creation.

Herzog reports that professors are afraid of the blowback from students who don’t believe in the reality of biological sex. These elite institutions host online forums where students are allowed to correct instructors and lodge complaints.

According to “Lauren,” during an online forum, one student called a professor out for using terms such as “male” and “female” and began crying.

UC medical students also circulate petitions that call out professors for “wrong speak.” One professor was called out for using the pronouns “she” and “her” and the terms “father” and “son.” Students submitted a petition denouncing the professor for the use of “cisnormative” language.

The professor emailed the class and apologized for the use of “binary” language.

“This hypersensitivity is undermining medical training,” Herzog opined. “And many of these students are likely not even aware that their education is being informed by ideology.”

This newfound “woke” medical language is not exclusive to medical schools in California. The National Health Service (NHS) in Britain adopted “gender-inclusive language” for its maternity services, according to BBC. Hospitals will now use the word “chestfeeding” instead of “breastfeeding” and “birthing parent” instead of “pregnant woman.”

The terminology has also made its way to Congress. In May, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) referred to women as “birthing people” during a hearing for the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

