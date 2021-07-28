https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/washpost-employees-must-get-the-vaccine/

SOURCE

The Washington Post will require all employees to be vaccinated by September 13, when they return to the office, with exemptions only granted on documented medical and religious grounds.

“I do not take this decision lightly,” said publisher Fred Ryan. “However, in considering the serious health issues and genuine safety concerns of so many Post employees, I believe the plan is the right one.”

WaPo’s announcement is the latest in a trend of vaccine mandates; all NYC govt employees must prove vaccination or undergo weekly testing, while CNN has also demanded all field and office workers be vaccinated.

Ford Motor Co. reinstated masking requirements for workers at facilities in Missouri and Florida, after General Motors Co. did the same at a Missouri factory.