President Joe Biden confused his former Boss with the former President during a speaking event Wednesday; stating he was in charge of the Great Recession under Donald Trump before correcting himself moments later.

“Back in 2009, during the Great Recession, the President asked me to be in charge of managing that, then President Trump. Excuse me, Freudian slip, that was the last President, he caused, anyway, that was President Obama, when I was Vice President,” bumbled Biden.

Joe Biden mistakes President Obama for President Trump, calling it a “Freudian slip.” pic.twitter.com/fYfZBuciXL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2021

The President’s behavior in recent weeks has raised new questions over his fitness for office.

Biden snapped at reporters from the Oval Office Monday alongside the Iraqi Prime Minister; calling one members of the press pool a “pain in the neck.”

“Mr. President, Veterans Affairs is going to have a mandate for its healthcare…” started the reporter.

“You are such a pain in the neck!” exclaimed Biden. “That has nothing to do with Iraq.”

“I take that as a compliment,” fired-back the journalist.

“I’ll answer your question. Yes, Veterans Affairs is going to require that workers have to be vaccinated,” confirmed the President.

His comments come hours after he launched into a bizarre speech where he seemingly forgot the name of a member of Congress then asked about the location of a guest’s mother.

“Congressman Scott, Congressman, … where is he? There you are… You understand this better than anybody does. I want to thank you Congressman for all your work,” said Biden.

“I want to thank you all for being here… By the way, where’s mom? Is she here? She’s watching, oh okay. I thought they looked and said mom was out there. I was going to ask her to stand up. But mom, you can’t stand up if you’re home,” added the President.

Joe Biden forgets a congressman’s name, then confuses whether a guest’s mother is attending the event. “Where’s mom? Mom?” pic.twitter.com/YxOMsKprQr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2021

AXELROD ON BIDEN: ‘He Either Can Cut It, Or He Can’t’ posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19 Democratic strategist David Axelrod weighed-in Thursday on Joe Biden’s potentially reduced campaign schedule; saying “this is bad advice” and claiming the former Vice President can “either cut it or he can’t.” “This is bad advice. You can’t cloister the candidate and win. He either can cut it or he can’t, and the only way he can prove he can is to be an active and vigorous candidate. He’s running for president of the United States, for God’s sake!” posted Axelrod on social media. This is bad advice. You can’t cloister the candidate and win.

He either can cut it or he can’t, and the only way he can prove he can is to be an active and vigorous candidate.

He’s running for president of the United States, for God’s sake!https://t.co/SCZmqVYapF — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 15, 2019 Allies and political insiders close to Joe Biden are reportedly telling the former Vice President to scale back his campaign stops and speaking events; hoping the reduced schedule will minimize future speaking gaffes. “Allies to Joe Biden have been floating the idea of altering the former vice president’s schedule in an effort to reduce the gaffes he has made in recent days,” reports The Hill. “The allies, growing increasingly nervous about Biden’s verbal flubs, have said it’s an approach that’s been suggested to campaign officials on the heels of the former vice president’s stumbles.” “He needs to be a strong force on the campaign trail, but he also has to pace himself,” said one insider. “I think you’ll see the same schedule and maybe even more Joe Biden,” one ally said. “Everyone wants to see Joe Biden be Joe Biden. If he’s held back in any way, that’s almost the antithesis of who he is.” “I think it’s the wrong approach,” they added. “Joe Biden has spoken his mind his entire life, which voters know and love about him,” said Biden’s deputy campaign manager. “He’s a real person, he’s authentic, and that will never change. He’s going to keep taking on Trump and making the case to voters about the stakes we face in this election, regardless of how the press chooses to cover him.” President Trump routinely refers to Biden as “sleepy Joe.” 60% of the POPULATION? Biden Says ‘200 Million People’ Have Died in the US from CoVID posted by Hannity Staff – 9.21.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to baffle millions of Americans Sunday when discussing the Coronavirus pandemic in the country; falsely asserting “200 million people” have died in the USA from CoVID-19. “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk,” said Biden. Joe Biden Claims Nearly Two-Thirds Of Entire Population Have Died From COVID-19 https://t.co/TY64tYs5Bg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 21, 2020 Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.” That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/lp23K11K3o — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2020 Nearly one million people have died from CoVID-19 around the world since the outbreak began earlier this year; including 200,000 in the United States. Watch Biden’s comments above.

